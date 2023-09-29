UK economic recovery picks up steam, overtaking 'sick man' Germany — for now

Skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf financial, business and shopping district in London, UK. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — The U.K.'s economic performance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has surpassed that of France and Germany, according to new data revisions published on Friday. The Office for National Statistics revealed that by the end of the second quarter, the British economy was 1.8% larger than in the final quarter of 2019, the last full quarter before the onset of the pandemic. A previous ONS estimate in August had suggested that U.K. GDP was still 0.2% below pre-pandemic levels, making it the slowest recovery among advanced economies. France's economy is currently 1.7% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, while Germany — now described by some economists as the "sick man of Europe" — is hovering just 0.2% above pre-pandemic levels. British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said in a statement Friday said the revised data "once again proves the doubters wrong."

"The best way to continue this growth is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, with the IMF forecasting that we will grow more than Germany, France, and Italy in the longer term," he added. Second-quarter GDP growth is estimated to have grown by 0.2% in the second quarter, while first-quarter growth was revised upwards to 0.3% from a previous estimate of 0.1%. Still a 'flatlining economy' The U.K. economy has proven surprisingly resilient so far. However in a bid to rein in sky-high inflation, the Bank of England has hiked interest rates from 0.1% to 5.25% since December 2021, and this monetary policy tightening is in the early stages of feeding through into the real economy. "Unfortunately this snapshot of economic data is not significant enough to change the overall picture of a flatlining economy," said PwC economist Jake Finney.

