India’s elderly population will double and overtake the number of children by 2050

An elderly man collects fresh cherries in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar on 28 May, 2018.

India's elderly population is predicted to double by 2050 and overtake the number of children in the country, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

The number of people aged 60 and above will increase from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million in 2050, the UNFPA said in a report earlier this week.

The study also showed that by 2046, the elderly in India will outnumber children aged 0 to 14 years old, and there will be a decline in people aged 15 to 59 years old.

The South Asian nation is the world's most populous country and currently has the largest youth population with 65% of Indians under 35 years old.

However, predictions from the United Nations agency showed that although India's overall population will increase by 18% from 2022 to 2050, its elderly population will jump by 134%, and those aged 80 and above will leap by 279% during the same time.

"By 2050, one in every five individuals will be an elderly in India," the UNFPA said.

India is not alone and the rest of the world will experience the same issues.

The amount of people aged 60 years and above worldwide is forecasted to double and hit 2.1 billion by 2050, the UNFPA said.

"This increase in the number and share of older persons will be visible across all regions of the world," the report stated, highlighting that less developed regions will see a marginally higher increase in its elderly population.