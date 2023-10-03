Bill Gross says the surging 10-year Treasury yield could test 5% in the short term

Widely followed investor Bill Gross believes Treasury yields have the potential to shoot even higher in the short run.

"I think we're gonna go to five [percent]," Gross said on CNBC's "Last Call" on Tuesday, referring to the 10-year Treasury yield . "The market certainly is oversold at the moment in anticipation of Treasury supplies, in anticipation of higher for longer in terms of the Fed."

The stock market suffered a severe sell-off Tuesday as surging bond yields rattled Wall Street. The S&P 500 dropped 1.4%, touching its lowest level since June during the day as the 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest point in 16 years.

The benchmark yield has surged in the past month to touch 4.8% as the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates at a higher level for longer. The 30-year Treasury yield hit 4.9% Tuesday, also the highest since 2007.