Ripple obtains full license to operate in Singapore as it expands in Asia-Pacific

Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer of Ripple Labs Inc., speaks during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Cryptocurrency company Ripple said on Wednesday that it has obtained a major payments institution license in Singapore, a strategic step toward growing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new development comes less than four months after the Monetary Authority of Singapore granted an initial in-principle approval in June. With the full license, Ripple will continue to provide regulated crypto payment services in Singapore.

"Over 90% of Ripple's business is outside of the U.S., and Singapore – and to a larger degree Asia Pacific – is one of its fastest growing regions," the company said.

Ripple said it will continue to prioritize the region for adoption of its crypto payment services.

Monica Long, president of Ripple, told CNBC in an interview last month that the Singapore office's "headcount has more than doubled in the past year because our business within the Asia-Pacific region has really exploded."

Singapore has led crypto regulation in the region. The country's Payment Services Act — which regulates payment services and the provision of crypto services to the public — has been in effect since January 2020.