Bedbug fears grip Paris as French minister pledges action

This photograph taken on October 3, 2023 shows a product used to eradicate bedbugs at the Hygiene Premium, pest control shop in Paris.

France's transport minister on Wednesday urged for calm amid widespread reports of bedbug infestations in the capital and other cities, as he said more could be done to tackle the scourge.

"Along with transport operators, we will provide even more efficient solutions," Clément Beaune told reporters after holding an industry meeting, adding that discussions would be held with cleaning companies regarding innovations in the sector.

"There is no [bedbug] resurgence, we must not fall into madness," he also said, according to French broadcaster BFM TV via a CNBC translation.

It comes after videos appearing to show bedbugs, or "punaise des lits," on the Paris Metro, high-speed trains and at Charles de Gaulle Airport were shared widely on social media. Sightings have also been reported in homes, cinemas and hospitals.

The French environment ministry says bedbugs have made a resurgence since disappearing in the 1950s due to international travel and increased resistance to pesticides.

The parasitic insects are visible to the naked eye and live in dark spaces such as cracks in beds, sofas or — as seen in recent reports — fabric seats in public areas. They cannot jump or fly but spread on clothes and other items such as bags and suitcases.

They feed on blood and can cause severe itching and allergic reactions in humans.