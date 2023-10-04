10-year Treasury yield trades near levels not seen since 2007, 30-year bond rate trades above 5%

Traders watch prices in the Ten-Year Treasury Note options pit at the CME Group.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading around levels last seen in 2007, as investors fretted over the potential for tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy for longer than expected.

At 5:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up slightly at 4.81%. Earlier in the day, it rose to a high of 4.884% after first crossing the 4.8% mark on Tuesday — reaching levels last seen in 2007.

The 30-year Treasury yield also hovered at levels last seen in 2007 and was last less than one basis point lower at 4.934%. It briefly traded above 5% earlier in the session.

The 2-year Treasury was last down by less than 1 basis point at 5.146%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.