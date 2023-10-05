Hyundai and Kia to adopt Tesla's EV charging tech next year

Hyundai Motor and Kia announced Thursday they will soon adopt Tesla's electric vehicle charging system, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024 in the United States.

Hyundai and Kia join others like Ford and General Motors to integrate the Tesla charging ports, called North American Charging Standard, into their electric vehicles, allowing drivers to use any Tesla charging stations. The charging tech has gained steam in recent months toward becoming a unified charging standard among electric vehicle makers.

The South Korean automakers said all new electric vehicles built in 2024 and beyond will incorporate Tesla's NACS technology to gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers," said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai. "This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and complements our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 stations across North America."

Additionally, owners of current Hyundai and Kia electric vehicle models will be able to access Tesla Superchargers using adapters beginning in the first quarter of 2025.

GM CEO Mary Barra has said the automaker expects to see up to $400 million in savings by adoption the NACS technology.