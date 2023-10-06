Alibaba's Lazada is courting sellers affected by Indonesia's e-commerce ban on social media

Lazada is the third-largest e-commerce player in Indonesia, after Sea Limited's Shopee and Tokopedia, according to Momentum Works.

Lazada, a Southeast Asian e-commerce marketplace owned by Alibaba , is courting sellers affected by Indonesia's latest e-commerce regulation, its Indonesia CEO James Chang told employees in a town hall meeting on Friday.

Since Tuesday, the company has waived fees for all sellers in Indonesia specifically doing livestream sales on Lazada, Chang said, according to a memo sent to employees after the town hall meeting seen by CNBC.

"For micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises impacted by the recent regulatory changes, we are supporting them by onboarding them to Lazada," he added.

In recent weeks, Indonesia has cracked down on social media platforms facilitating e-commerce, such as TikTok, in a bid to protect domestic businesses. President Joko Widodo recently said that an influx of foreign imports, made available by such platforms, contributed to a sales decline for domestic businesses.

Indonesia banned social media purchases and set a one-week deadline last week for TikTok to become a standalone app, without any e-commerce feature, or face closure.

In response, TikTok Indonesia said Tuesday that it will comply with local laws and stop facilitating e-commerce purchases.

In the townhall meeting addressing Indonesian employees, Chang said the recent regulatory changes led to "a more positive, healthy competitive landscape for our industry's long-term growth."

He added that new sellers who sign up on their own will enjoy zero seller commission for 3 months, zero free shipping fee for 2 months and 300,000 Indonesian rupiah ($19.19) worth of seller solutions credit.