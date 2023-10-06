'Long colds' could be as common as 'long Covid' — with lasting effects, study says

Adenovirus (highly contagious virus causing lymphadenopathy symptomatizing swelling of the glands in the neck, accompanied by a cold, or pharyngitis, or bronchitis, sometimes also conjunctivitis, keratitis, or a combination of the two (keratoconjunctivitis).

LONDON — A U.K. study showed that symptoms of a cold can linger well beyond the main period of illness, suggesting that rather like "long Covid," "long colds" can also exist.

The study, published Friday in scientific journal The Lancet, showed that non-Covid infections can be associated with a range of illnesses more than four weeks after the initial infection.

After studying 10,171 participants, scientists at the Queen Mary University of London concluded that there may be long-lasting health impacts from other respiratory infections, such as the common cold, that are unrecognized.

They were unable to say whether the symptoms of "long colds" would last as long as those of "long Covid."