Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

Mohammadi received the prize for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," the awards committee said. Mohammadi is currently in prison.

"Her brave struggle has come at tremendous personal cost," the committee spokesperson said, adding that Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in jail and 154 lashes.

The announcement follows much speculation over who would win this year's prize, with the likes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dissident Alexei Navalny both touted as frontrunners for the illustrious award.