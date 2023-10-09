Israel's central bank sells $30 billion in foreign reserves after shekel slides to seven-year low

The Bank of Israel on Monday announced it will sell up to $30 billion in foreign reserves in a bid to support its domestic currency which has fallen sharply following the deadly incursion by Hamas militants over the weekend.

The Israeli shekel last weakened 1.63% to trade at 3.90 against the greenback, marking its weakest in seven years.

"The Bank will operate in the market during the coming period in order to moderate volatility in the shekel exchange rate and to provide the necessary liquidity for the continued proper functioning of the markets," the central bank wrote in a statement released Monday.

On top of the $30 billion program, the bank added it will provide liquidity to the market through SWAP mechanisms in the market of up to $15 billion.