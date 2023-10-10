Israeli and Jewish schools reportedly urge parents to tell their kids to delete Instagram and TikTok to avoid disturbing images of hostages

An Israeli soldier gestures in an armoured vehicle as they drive along a street near the northern town of Kiryat Shmona close to the border with Lebanon on October 10, 2023. Israeli forces on October 10 launched artillery fire at Lebanon after rocket fire towards Israel, the army said.



Several Israeli and Jewish schools are reportedly urging parents to delete social media apps like Instagram, TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, from their children's smartphones to prevent them from seeing violent images and videos related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

One Tel Aviv school's parents' association warned of the possibility that Hamas fighters may release graphic videos of hostages "begging for their lives," CNN reported on Tuesday.

"We cannot allow our kids to watch this stuff. It is also difficult, furthermore — impossible — to contain all this content on social media," the message said. "Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Several Jewish schools in the U.S. have also issued similar warnings, reported the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, which added that "It was not clear where the information about forthcoming hostage videos was coming from."

The principal of The Frisch School in Paramus, New Jersey, reportedly sent an email to parents urging them to tell their kids to delete Instagram and TikTok "immediately."