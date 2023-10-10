Singapore's digital economy – from e-commerce to social media – nearly doubled in five years

Vistors to Marina Bay walk on a bridge with a view of the Central Business District in Singapore on Sunday, 18 June 2023. (Photo by Joseph Nair/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Joseph Nair/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore's digital economy contributed to more than 17% of its gross domestic product in 2022 — higher than the 13% logged in 2017, according to a report by the country's Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The study, published Friday, revealed that the economic contribution of the digital economy to Singapore's GDP nearly doubled to 106 billion Singapore dollars ($77.5 billion) in 2022, up from SG$58 billion in 2017, according to CNBC's calculations.

The digital economy is divided into two parts: the information and communications sector; and digitalization in the rest of the economy.

One-third of the digital economy was driven by the information and communications sector and two-thirds by digitalization in the rest of the economy.

The I&C sector drove digitalization providing services such as telecommunications, computer programming & IT consultancy, cloud computing and software development.

Digitalization in the rest of the economy measures the value generated from investments and spending in digital capital across all sectors excluding those from the I&C sector. They include economic outcomes as a result of firms investing in digital technologies that build value such as reach customers better, optimize business processes as well as innovate products and services.

"The expansion of the digital economy has come on the back of increasing adoption of digital technologies by enterprises, which in turn contributed to the robust growth of tech manpower," IMDA said in the report.

Based on the latest available data, the digital economies of Estonia, Sweden and the United Kingdom accounted for 16.6%, 15% and 16.1% of their respective GDPs in 2020. Comparatively, Singapore's digital economy performed better, contributing to 16.7% of its GDP in 2020.