Disney World and Disneyland raise prices for passes and tickets

People walk toward an entrance to Disneyland on April 24, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

It's about to get a bit more expensive to experience the magic of Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

The parks are increasing a wide variety of prices for passes, effective immediately, including parking and annual passes.

The parks' most basic tickets, date-based day passes, will remain unchanged and vary based on the busyness of the date. At Disneyland, that least expensive option will run you $104 — consistent since before the pandemic — and at Disney World it'll cost $109.

At Disney World in Orlando, annual price passes jumped by nearly 10%, with the most expensive Incredi-Pass now selling for $1,449.

Parking at the theme park will also rise by $5 to $30 total, but it's free for hotel guests. And beginning Jan. 9, "Park Hopper" tickets will return, allowing vacationers to travel between parks at any time of day.

At Disneyland in Anaheim, the highest daily pass increased to $194, a nearly 9% increase from earlier prices. The cost of the Magic Key pass and Genie+ add-ons also jumped.

Parking at the California park will also see higher pricing.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The price hikes come a week after Disney announced promotions for child tickets as low as $50 as theme parks report a slowdown in attendance.

Disney recently said it plans to nearly double its investment in its park division as it emerges from shutdowns that devastated the industry during the pandemic.

"As Disney considers future growth opportunities, there is a deep well of stories that have yet to be fully explored in its theme parks," the company said in a September presentation.

Clarification: This story was updated to specify how the price increases affect admission at each park.