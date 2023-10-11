Oil prices could surge if Iran enters the war, Pioneer Natural Resources CEO says

Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield said oil prices could move a lot higher if Iran gets involved in Hamas' war on Israel.

"If Iran enters the war, we're going to see much higher oil prices, obviously," Sheffield said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday.

Iran is a major oil producer and key backer of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization. A wider conflict could pose a major threat to global crude supplies, which have been cut back by Saudi Arabia and Russia in recent months.

Brent crude traded slightly lower to $86.93 a barrel Wednesday, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 78 cents, or 0.91%, to $85.19. Brent and WTI had surged more than $3.50 on Monday on concern that the clash between Israel and Hamas could escalate into a broader conflict.