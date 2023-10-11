Samsung Electronics expects third quarter profit to plunge 78% but shares surge

People walk past an advertisement for Samsung Galaxy S23 phones at the company's Seocho building in Seoul on April 7, 2023.

South Korean chip giant Samsung Electronics is expecting a 78% drop in operating profit in the quarter ended September, according to guidance released by the company.

The company expects revenue will come in at approximately 67 trillion South Korean won ($50.02 billion) for the third quarter, while operating profit will stand at about 2.4 trillion won.

This compares with the 76.78 trillion won recorded in sales and 10.85 trillion won in operating profit reported a year ago.

On a quarter on quarter basis, the third-quarter guidance reflects an 11.5% increase from the second-quarter revenue figure of 60.01 trillion won, and more than triple the 670 billion won in operating profit.

The operating profit guidance from Samsung was slightly higher than analyst expectations. Before the guidance was released, analysts polled by LSEG expected operating profit of 2.3 trillion won for the September quarter, a 78.7% year-on-year decline.