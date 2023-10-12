Leon Cooperman expects very little from the market and is only interested in individual stocks

Leon Cooperman at the 2019 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 19, 2019.

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said he remains a bear with little interest in the broader stock market, partly because it's underestimating the risk of a fiscal crisis.

"I'm of the view that we borrow from the future with very profligate fiscal policy," Cooperman said at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit. "Ultimately, we will have a crisis in public sector finance, and the market is not discounting a crisis. Overall, I expect very little from the market."

The chair and CEO of the Omega Family Office said the unprecedented stimulus has pulled demand forward and created an artificial situation in the economy. The national debt of the U.S. recently reached a historic milestone by passing $33 trillion for the first time.

Given his long-term pessimism, Cooperman isn't buying the stock market benchmarks. Instead, he's hunting for bargains in individual names.