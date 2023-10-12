'Fraught with uncertainty': IEA says oil markets to remain on tenterhooks as Israel-Hamas war persists

Storage drums stacked in the Keihin industrial area of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday said that oil markets are likely to remain on edge as the Israel-Hamas war persists, with investors closely monitoring the potential for output disruption in the Middle East.

The world's leading energy watchdog said in its latest monthly oil market report, that while the conflict had not yet had a direct impact on physical supply, energy market participants would "remain on tenterhooks" as the crisis unfolds.

"The Middle East conflict is fraught with uncertainty and events are fast developing," the IEA said in its report.

"Against a backdrop of tightly balanced oil markets anticipated by the IEA for some time, the international community will remain laser focused on risks to the region's oil flows," the energy agency added.

Noting a "sharp escalation in geopolitical risk," the IEA said it would continue to closely monitor oil markets and "stands ready to act if necessary to ensure markets remain adequately supplied."

In the event of an abrupt oil supply shortage, the IEA's response includes member countries releasing emergency stocks and/or implementing demand restraint measures.

Israel is not a major oil producer and no major oil infrastructure runs close to the Gaza Strip.

The IEA notes, however, that the Middle East accounts for more than one third of global seaborne oil trade, and the Israel-Hamas conflict has ratcheted up fears the fighting may affect regional energy production.