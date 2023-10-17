Australia's central bank considered raising rates in October, RBA minutes show

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at the central bank's building in Sydney, Australia on May 2, 2022.

Australia's central bank considered a rate hike of 25 basis points at its monetary policy meeting on Oct. 3, but eventually opted to hold its benchmark lending rate at 4.1%.

In minutes released by the Reserve Bank of Australia, board members noted that inflation remained well above its target of 2% to 3%, and was "expected to do so for some time."

Services price inflation was still high, and rising fuel prices added to headline inflation.

On the other hand, board members acknowledged the Australian labor market had reached a "turning point" and that output growth had slowed.

"The tightening of monetary policy since May 2022 was still permeating through the economy and it would take some time for the full effects of this to be observed in the data," the minutes showed.

In light of both sides of the argument, the RBA concluded there was not enough new information from financial markets or economic data to adjust its monetary policy in October.