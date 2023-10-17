Biden heads to Israel with Middle East on edge after Hamas attack

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 14, 2023.

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Tuesday evening to show solidarity with the country as it responds to the deadly Hamas attacks earlier this month that killed more than 1,400 people, including Americans.

After visiting Israel on Wednesday, the president will go on to Jordan for a summit on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Biden's trip will "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Israel suffered the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust when the militant group Hamas launched surprise strikes on Oct. 7, seizing nearly 200 hostages and killing more than 1,400 people. Israel has responded with air bombardment of the Gaza Strip where Hamas fighters are reportedly sheltering. Israel's strikes have killed about 3,000 people and forced more than a million Gazans to flee their homes.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden's visit Monday after an hourslong meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had invited the president to make the trip. The visit will mark the second time Biden has traveled to an active war zone this year. He traveled to Ukraine in February amid its ongoing war against Russia.

Biden's visit is to "reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said Monday.

"He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and for the world," Blinken said.