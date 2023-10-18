iPhone 15 sales look like they're starting off slow in China ahead of a critical holiday season

Customers line up to enter an Apple store as the iPhone 14 series goes on sale in Shanghai on Sept. 16, 2022.

A month after Apple's latest iPhones came out, analysts and investors are starting to see signs of slow demand in China versus last year's models.

Sales of Apple's iPhone 15 models in their first 17 days are down 4.5% in China versus last year, according to an estimate from Counterpoint Research. Unit sales of the higher-end Pro Max and Pro are down 14% and 11% versus last year, according to the estimate.

Wall Street analysts also point to shorter shipping times on Apple's website, suggesting that either demand has fallen, or supply has greatly increased. Jeffries analysts say "weak demand" in China has knocked Apple off the top spot for smartphone market share in the country.

China is Apple's third-largest market after North America and Europe, and the apparent sluggish start comes after a few news stories that have some analysts fretting over the iPhone maker's outlook in the country.

Huawei has returned to the high-end smartphone market in China after a few years where it was mostly absent, as U.S. trade restrictions made it hard to get certain parts necessary for building phones.

Last month, some Chinese government agencies reportedly banned iPhones for work, raising questions about Apple's brand in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is spending time in China this week, his second visit of the year. He's visiting Apple stores, suppliers and Chinese officials. Apple also released a new iPad model this week specifically for China that works with the country's carriers.

It's a tough smartphone market for everyone. Smartphones sales are down around the world, on pace for the lowest shipment total in a decade, and they're specifically down in China because of macroeconomic concerns.

"Apple, we suspect, could be down five-ish percent — and the China market is down at least 5%," Counterpoint research director Jeff Fieldhack told CNBC. "It's basically holding serve in a down market." He stressed that U.S. demand, according to Counterpoint's data, is strong and is making up for some of the Chinese shortfall.