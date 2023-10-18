Baidu's newest AI model Ernie 4.0 fails to wow investors, but analysts maintain 'buy' ratings

ZHEJIANG, CHINA - MARCH 16 2023: A view of the logo of ERNIE Bot, an AI chatbot service developed by Chinese search engine Baidu, March 16, 2023.

Analysts are bullish on Chinese tech giant Baidu's latest version of its generative artificial intelligence model, Ernie 4.0, but investors did not react positively to the development.

"We came away positively following the announcement of several new products including the official debut of Ernie 4.0," said Citi analysts in a report, after Baidu announced a "significantly improved" version of Ernie 4.0 on Tuesday.

"CEO Robin Li also announced the rebuilding of all apps within the Baidu ecosystem with deeper AI integration," the analysts said, maintaining a "buy" rating at a target price of $182.

During Baidu World 2023, Li said: "This is the most powerful version of Ernie foundation model to date, upgraded in its entirety, under the full capabilities [of] understanding generation reasoning and memory."

At the company's annual flagship tech conference, Li demonstrated Ernie 4.0's ability to compose a martial arts novel in real-time, create advertising posters and videos with prompts, plan a trip itinerary as well as solve complex math problems.

"A significant improvement in [comprehension, generation, reasoning and memory] capabilities is seen in Ernie 4.0, with 3.6x improvement in training algorithm," said Jefferies analysts in Tuesday report, maintaining a "buy" rating with a $216 price target.

The Chinese tech giant claimed Ernie 4.0′s capabilities are on par with those of ChatGPT maker OpenAI's GPT-4 model. "It has been significantly improved compared to the online version of Ernie bot and now it is not inferior to GPT-4," Li told an audience of analysts, investors and journalists.