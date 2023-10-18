Delta walks back some changes to airport lounge access, loyalty program after customer complaints

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday walked back some of the broad restrictions it placed on access to its popular airport lounges and trimmed thresholds to earn elite status after complaints from customers.

Delta last month first announced sweeping changes to its loyalty program so that it is based solely on how much customers spend, and announced dramatic limitations to entry to its Sky Clubs for customers with certain American Express credit cards.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in late September that the airline went "too far" with its changes. Delta has been grappling with how to handle swarms of elite frequent flyers and high-fee credit card holders that caused long lines and crowding at the clubs.

"I have read hundreds of your emails, and what's been most clear to me is how much you love Delta and the disappointment many of you felt by the significance of the changes," he said in an email to customers announcing the tweaks to the programs on Wednesday. "I appreciate your opinions and understand your disappointment. Your voice matters, and we are listening."

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, airlines have grappled with how to best reward frequent flyers who returned in droves after spending heavily and racking up miles on rewards cards, even when they weren't traveling.

Carriers and credit card companies are racing to build bigger lounges to fit more people.

"We very much believe in never causing a situation where everyone has a premier status which obviously results in no one receiving an adequate level of premier benefits," United Airlines chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella said on an earnings call Wednesday.