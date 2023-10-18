Russia's Putin speaks at China's Belt and Road forum in rare international appearance

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk side by side to a group photo session during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 18, 2023.

In a rare international appearance since the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a live audience at the third Belt and Road forum in Beijing on Wednesday.

In the opening ceremony speech, Putin invited other countries to participate in the development of the Northern Sea Route. The meeting marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative summit.

Speaking to 1,000 delegates representing over 130 countries, Putin said he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Belt and Road idea "folds logically within multilateral efforts" to increase global cooperation.

"In the European part of Russia, we form an international north-south corridor ... It connects Russian ports in the Baltic and Arctic with the ports on the coast of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean along the entire route from our northern city," Putin said according to a Google translation of his prepared remarks.

The Northern Sea Route is a 3,480 mile-long shipping route between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans which runs from the entrances of Novaya Zemiya straits in the west along the Russian Arctic Coast above Siberia.