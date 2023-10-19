'Deep and dangerous abyss': UN envoy warns Middle East is on the brink

People inspect the remains of a destroyed building following Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern of Gaza Strip on October 18, 2023.

The escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas is pushing the Middle East region into the precipice of a "dangerous abyss," with the risk of the conflict conflagrating, the United Nations' Middle East envoy warned.

Tor Wennesland, the UN's Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, fears that "the world is at the brink of a deep and dangerous abyss that could change the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

"This is one of the most difficult moments facing the Israeli and Palestinian people in the last 75 years," he said at the at the U.N. Security Council via a video link.

On Oct. 7, Hamas militants launched a multi-pronged attack by land, sea and air and infiltrated Israel, killing more than 1,000 people and abducting 200 people, including babies and the elderly.

In response, Israel retaliated with airstrikes into the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave ruled by Hamas. Since then, the enclave has been subject to days of aerial bombardment.