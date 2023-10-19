Europe gives Meta, TikTok six days to share information on response to Israel-Hamas conflict

Facebook parent company Meta and Chinese-owned social media app TikTok have both been given a deadline of Oct. 25 by the European Commission to share information on their response to the Israel-Hamas war, which has seen misinformation in the digital sphere spread alongside the physical conflict.

The European Commission on Thursday said it is making both requests under the Digital Services Act.

It asked Meta to provide more information "on the measures it has taken to comply with obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation measures to protect the integrity of elections and following the terrorist attacks across Israel by Hamas, in particular with regard to the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation."

TikTok was likewise requested to provide further information on steps taken over its "risk assessments and mitigation measures against the spreading of illegal content, in particular the spreading of terrorist and violent content and hate speech."

The commission made similar requests last week of Elon Musk's X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

A TikTok spokesperson told CNBC the firm had "just heard from the European Commission this morning and our team is currently reviewing the RFI [request for information]."

"We'll publish our first transparency report under the DSA next week, where we'll include more information about our ongoing work to keep our European community safe," the TikTok spokesperson added.

Meta was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The EU wants to see how Meta and TikTok have looked to keep misinformation about the war off their platforms. Meta also owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, as well as Facebook.

In particular, the EU is asking to see the measures that Meta and TikTok have taken to comply with their obligations under the Digital Services Act, or DSA. The DSA is a landmark piece of legislation introduced by the EU which seeks to ensure internet giants rid their platforms of illegal and harmful content.

Meta and TikTok both have until Oct. 25 to share information related to their response to the crisis in Israel, the commission said. Meta must also share details on its measures to ensure the integrity of elections by Nov. 8., while TikTok must do the same for both elections and the protection of minors online.