HSBC's after-tax profit surges over 235% year-on-year, announces $3 million share buyback

HSBC's profit after tax came in at $6.26 billion in the three months ended September, jumping 235% compared to the $2.66 billion in the same period last year.

Profit before tax for the quarter rose by $4.5 billion to $7.7 billion, mainly due to a higher interest rate environment.

HSBC said the increase was in part due to a $2.3 billion impairment in the third quarter of 2022 relating to the planned sale of its retail banking operations in France.

Of that, $2.1 billion was reversed in the first quarter of 2023 as it became less certain that the transaction would be completed.

"We now expect to reclassify these operations to held for sale in 4Q23, at which point the impairment would be reinstated," it said.

Revenue rose to $7.71 billion in the third quarter, up from $3.23 billion a year ago.

For the nine months ended September, profit after tax stood at $24.33 billion, compared to $11.59 billion in the first nine months of 2022.