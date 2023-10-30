Oil prices slip even as Middle East tensions spike, as investors eye Fed meeting

In an aerial view, the Valero Houston refinery seen on August 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Oil prices dipped even after Israel sent ground forces into the Gaza Strip, raising tensions in the Middle East, as investors closely monitor the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later this week.

Global benchmark Brent was down 1.06% at $89.52 per barrel. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures last declined 1.16% to $84.55 per barrel.

"I think the market had priced in the incursion on Friday and tonight is more 'sell the fact,'" Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, told CNBC via email. He said the ground operations were "limited so far" and noted other macroeconomic concerns.

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, after the U.S. economy grew faster than expected at a 4.9% annual pace in the third quarter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a Saturday press conference that Israel has entered its second phase of the war, in what he expects will be "long and difficult" as the country expands its ground operations in the strip.

Oil prices surged late Friday, with Brent jumping above $90 per barrel as Israel said its troops were ‘increasing the ground operation’ in Gaza as it seeks to eradicate the militant group Hamas.

"While a major oil supply disruption is not our base case, the oil market last week became a little too complacent about the likelihood of a major Israeli ground incursion in Gaza, and the risk of a wider regional war," McNally continued.