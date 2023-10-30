U.S. is working with Indo-Pacific partners to boost economic resilience, Katherine Tai says

The United States is working very closely with its trading partners in the Indo-Pacific region to help build economic resilience, said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) initiative, launched in May last year by U.S. President Joe Biden, is looking to announce a number of initiatives soon, Tai told CNBC's Martin Soong on the sidelines of the G7 trade ministers' summit in Osaka, Japan.

"We are demonstrating the vision that we created with respect to the IMF, which is in a time of many economic challenges with the need to cooperate with our partners in the Indo-Pacific region to promote sustainability, resilience and inclusivity," she said.

"We also know that we can't wait around for five or seven years for a massive trade negotiation to be completed," Tai said.