WTO chief warns Israel-Hamas war could hurt global growth if conflict spills over

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala opens the 2021 WTO Public Forum with a round table on Covid and trade, in Geneva, on September 28, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Trade Organization's director-general warned that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict will impact global growth if it spills over to the wider Middle East region.

In an interview with CNBC aired on Monday, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "If it spreads beyond where it is now, to the rest of the Middle East, there will be an impact."

"Remember that this region is also the source of a lot of the world's energy with respect to natural gas as well as oil, which is still very much in use and all over the world. So you will see an impact on global growth, on global trade," she added.

"We do hope it does not amount to that. We're praying for de-escalation and peace," she told CNBC's Martin Soong on the sidelines of the Group of 7 meeting in Osaka, Japan.