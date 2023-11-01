Bolivia severs ties with Israel over war in the Gaza Strip, as Columbia and Chile recall ambassadors

Bolivia's new President Luis Arce's Presidency Minister Marianela Prada delivers a speech during her inauguration ceremony at the Casa Grande del Pueblo government palace in La Paz on November 9, 2020. - Leftist economist Luis Arce assumed the Bolivian presidency facing the challenge of uniting a polarized society and reactivating an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP) (Photo by AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images)

Diplomatic relations between Israel and a spate of South American countries have deteriorated or been severed amid the former's ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Bolivia on Tuesday announced it has cut off diplomatic ties with Israel as a result of the civilian deaths caused by its war in the Gaza Strip, while Chile and Colombia have recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country for consultations.

The Bolivian decision took place after a Monday meeting with the Palestinian ambassador to the South American country, said Maria Nela Prada, minister of the Bolivian presidency, in an update.

In addition to dissolving diplomatic ties with Israel, she said Bolivia's government "demands the end of attacks in the Gaza Strip, which have so far led to thousands of civilian deaths, and the forced displacement of Palestinian people," according to a CNBC translation.

"The government of Bolivia's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and to the Ayatollah's regime in Iran," Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "By taking this step, the Bolivian government is aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organization."

It added, "In any case, since the change of government in Bolivia, relations between the countries have been devoid of content."