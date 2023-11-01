Elon Musk is in the UK for a pivotal summit on AI — here's who's going

In this article MSFT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

X CEO Elon Musk leaves a U.S. Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13, 2023. Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images

The U.K. kicks off its landmark artificial intelligence summit on Wednesday, with political leaders and bosses of top AI firms gathering to hash out international agreement on how to address safe and responsible development of the rapidly advancing technology. The two-day summit, which takes place on Nov. 1-2 at Bletchley Park, the iconic home of Britain's World War II codebreakers, hosts government officials and companies from around the world, including the U.S. and China, two superpowers in the race to develop cutting-edge AI technologies. It is Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's chance to make a statement to the world on the U.K.'s role in the global conversation surrounding AI, and how the technology should be regulated. Ever since the introduction of Microsoft -backed OpenAI's ChatGPT, the race toward the regulation of AI globally has intensified.

Here's who's going

Major names in the technology and political world will be there. They range from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose private jet landed in the U.K. late Tuesday, to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Musk is attending on behalf of his AI startup xAI. You can watch the biggest talks and speeches from the summit live here. Here are the biggest names in tech and politics set to visit on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the full list of attendees and CNBC reporting: Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk

Microsoft President Brad Smith

Google Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis

Meta AI chief Yann LeCun and President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg

Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Anthropic CEO Dario AmodeiRE

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Arm CEO Rene Haas

IBM Senior Vice President Dario Gil

Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustaffson

Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Samsung Chief Technology Officer Cheun Kyung-whoon

Palantir CEO Alex Karp Executives from South Korean electronics giant Sony and Chinese technology Alibaba and Tencent are also expected in attendance.

Who won't be there?

Several leaders have declined to attend the summit and are instead sending representatives.

French President Emmanuel Macron. Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images

They include: U.S. President Joe Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz When asked whether Sunak feels snubbed by his international counterparts, his spokesperson told reporters Monday, "No, not at all."

What the summit seeks to address

The main objective of the U.K. AI summit is to find some level of international coordination when it comes to agreeing some principles on the ethical and responsible development of AI models. The summit is squarely focused on so-called "frontier AI" models — in other words, the advanced large language models, or LLMs, like those developed by companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cohere. It will look to address two key categories of risk when it comes to AI: misuse and loss of control. Misuse risks involve a bad actor being aided by new AI capabilities. For example, a cybercriminal could use AI to develop a new type of malware that cannot be detected by security researchers, or be used to help state actors develop dangerous bioweapons. Loss of control risks refer to a situation in which the AI that humans create could be turned against them. This could "emerge from advanced systems that we would seek to be aligned with our values and intentions," the government said.

Will it succeed?