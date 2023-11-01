From moon landing to hosting world leaders, Indians are ‘conquering the world,’ says Nita Ambani

After overtaking China to become the world's most populous nation, India could also leapfrog its neighbor to also become the world's second-largest economy by 2075. Peter Adams | Stone | Getty Images

India has had some big moments this year and continues to take the world by storm as one of the fastest growing major economies — it's the "right place and right time" for Indians now, says Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation. "India was still a place where you see elephants walking on the road 30 years go … [but there is now] a growing confidence in India around the world," she told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on "The CNBC Conversation." "There's a growing confidence in India around the world, and I think it is the right place and right time for Indians," said Ambani, who founded and heads the philanthropic organization owned by India's richest company, Reliance Industries . The South Asian nation made headlines in June when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Joe Biden on his first state visit to the U.S. in June.

I am extremely optimistic about India. I believe that in the next 25 years, they're going to do much more than what we did in the last 75 years. Nita Ambani founder, Reliance Foundation

A slew of deals came out from their meeting, with much focus placed on improving defense and technology partnerships between the two countries. Among the A-list attendees at the White House state dinner was Ambani and her husband, Mukesh Ambani — Asia's wealthiest man. "The excitement was palatable," she exclaimed. "Indians are conquering the world. You can see that, you can feel that in the room … I get goosebumps even thinking about it now."

