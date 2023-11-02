Apple set to report fourth-quarter earnings after the bell

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a new iPhone 15 Pro during the Wonderlust project launch event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, Sept. 12, 2023.

Apple will report fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect Apple to report its fourth straight quarter of overall revenue decline, but many hope that finance chief Luca Maestri will signal a return to growth on the earnings call.

Here's what Wall Street expects, per LSEG (formerly Refinitiv) consensus estimates:

EPS : $1.39 estimated

: $1.39 estimated Revenue : $89.28 billion estimated

: $89.28 billion estimated iPhone revenue: $43.81 billion estimated

$43.81 billion estimated Mac revenue : $8.63 billion estimated

: $8.63 billion estimated iPad revenue: $6.07 billion estimated

$6.07 billion estimated Other Products revenue: $9.43 billion estimated

$9.43 billion estimated Services revenue : $21.35 billion estimated

: $21.35 billion estimated Gross margin: 44.5% estimated

The quarter will include about a week or so of iPhone 15 sales. Investors are closely watching to see if the latest iPhone models are selling well, and, if so, it would suggest a strong product "cycle" over the next year.

Apple's fiscal fourth quarter period typically includes a little bit of back-to-school laptop and tablet spending that benefits its Mac and iPad divisions. But Apple warned in August that it expected Mac and iPad revenue to decline by "double-digit" percentages during the quarter.

Investors will also want to hear about how demand is faring in China, after a quarter with renewed competition for consumers from Huawei, as well as reports of new government regulations that could restrict Apple device usage among government officials.