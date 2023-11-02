Chinese EV startups Xpeng, Li Auto deliver a record number of cars in October

Xpeng reveals its G6 SUV at a major auto show in Shanghai on April 18, 2023.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car companies Xpeng and Li Auto each delivered a record number of cars in October, according to company releases late Wednesday.

Xpeng said it delivered 20,002 cars last month. That's a marked pickup from lackluster figures earlier in the year. Just under half of deliveries in October were of Xpeng's G6 coupe SUV, launched in late June.

The G6 sells in the roughly the 200,000 yuan 250,000 yuan ($27,340 to $34,170) price range, while Li Auto's SUVs sell for more than 300,000 yuan.

Li Auto's monthly deliveries remained far ahead of its immediate peers at 40,422 cars in October. The company's currently available cars are not purely battery-powered since they come with a fuel tank for extending the battery's driving range.

Nio said it delivered 16,074 cars in October, up slightly from the prior month but below the 20,462 vehicle deliveries reported for July.