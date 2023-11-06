Cruise confirms robotaxis rely on human assistance every four to five miles

This Cruise in San Francisco seemingly could not figure out how to pull aside on a narrow street to let a buss pass.

Cruise CEO and founder Kyle Vogt posted comments on Hacker News on Sunday responding to allegations that his company's robotaxis aren't really self-driving, but instead require frequent help from humans working in a remote operations center.

First, Vogt confirmed that the General Motors -owned company does have a remote assistance team, in response to a discussion under the header, "GM's Cruise alleged to rely on human operators to achieve 'autonomous' driving."

The CEO wrote, "Cruise AVs are being remotely assisted (RA) 2-4% of the time on average, in complex urban environments. This is low enough already that there isn't a huge cost benefit to optimizing much further, especially given how useful it is to have humans review things in certain situations."

CNBC confirmed with Cruise spokesperson Tiffany Testo that the comments were accurate and came from the company's CEO.

Cruise recently took the drastic move of grounding all of its driverless operations following a collision that injured a pedestrian in San Francisco on October 2. The collision and Cruise's disclosures around it led to state regulators stripping the company of its permits to operate driverless vehicles in California, unless there is a driver aboard.

The DMV previously said its decision was based on several factors, citing four regulations that allow suspension in the event "the Department determines the manufacturer's vehicles are not safe for the public's operation," and "the manufacturer has misrepresented any information related to safety of the autonomous technology of its vehicles."

As NBC News previously reported, California Department of Motor Vehicles accused Cruise of failing to show them a full video depicting the October 2 collision, during which a pedestrian was thrown into the path of the Cruise robotaxi by a human driver in a different car who hit her first.

During that incident, Cruise previously told NBC, its vehicle "braked aggressively before impact and because it detected a collision" but then tried to pull over and in the process pulled the pedestrian forward about 20 feet.

Rival Waymo, which is owned by Google parent company Alphabet , continues to operate in the city.