Democrat Gabe Amo projected to win open House seat in Rhode Island

Gabe Amo smiles at an election results party after his win in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Pawtucket, R.I.

Democrat Gabe Amo is the projected winner of the election for Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Amo's victory makes him the first person of color to represent the Ocean State in Congress.

Amo defeated Republican Gerry Leonard, a Naval War college graduate who served in the Marines for three decades.

Amo, 35, is the son of West African immigrants from Ghana and Liberia. He previously served as a White House aide, working in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Obama and Biden administrations.

Amo came out on top in a crowded primary in September, with a dozen candidates vying to succeed Democrat Rep. David Cicilline, who left Congress to lead a nonprofit foundation.

Amo campaigned on banning assault weapons, protecting Social Security and Medicare from funding cuts, and ensuring access to abortion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.