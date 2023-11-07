India debate on 70-hour workweek: Illegal or road to greatness?

Indians currently work an average of 47.7 hours a week, according to the International Labour Organization.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently sparked a controversy on social media when he said young people should be working 70 hours a week to boost India's economy.

While many took to social media to express their distaste for Murthy's comments, industry leaders who spoke to CNBC agreed that it may be necessary if India wants to compete on the global stage.

"If you want to be No. 1, if you want to be the best, the youngsters have to put in the hard work and hours into the job," said Ayushmaan Kapoor, founder of software development firm Xeno.

"India is truly trying to compete with the U.S. and China. If we want to achieve greatness, then yes, those are the number of hours and the kind of sacrifices we must make," Kapoor said.

Indians currently work an average of 47.7 hours a week — higher than the U.S. (36.4), the UK (35.9), and Germany (34.4), according to the International Labour Organization.

They also work more than other Asian countries such as China (46.1), Singapore (42.6), and Japan (36.6), ILO data showed.

Murthy, the father-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, criticized the younger generation for adopting "not so desirable habits" from the West, inferring they are not hardworking enough.

"India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Our youngsters must say: 'This is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week,'" he said during a podcast with Indian philanthropist T.V. Mohandas Pai in October. "They are the ones that can build the country with gusto."

This should not come as a surprise, as many Indians are already working 55 to 60 hours a week, according to Vivek Mudaliar, who has had more than 20 years of human resources experience in globally known companies like Reliance Industries , DBS Bank and HSBC .

"This is the reality in India, especially for those who work with global clients and have calls and meetings at odd hours," Mudaliar said, saying that negative comments surrounding Murthy's opinion is just a "knee-jerk reaction."

He told CNBC that "70 hours just sounds like a very high number. People wouldn't have reacted so much if he said 60 hours."