Nintendo smashes expectations on ongoing boost from Mario movie, Zelda game

A statue of Nintendo's video game character Mario stands on display at the Nintendo Game Front showroom in Tokyo, Japan.

Nintendo reported better-than-expected sales and profit for its fiscal second quarter on Tuesday, as it continues to get a bump from the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" and flagship Zelda game released this year.

Here's how Nintendo did in its fiscal second quarter versus LSEG estimates:

Revenue : 334.9 billion Japanese yen ($2.2 billion) versus 317.3 billion yen expected.

: 334.9 billion Japanese yen ($2.2 billion) versus 317.3 billion yen expected. Net profit: 90.3 billion yen versus 75.7 billion yen expected

In the previous quarter, the company got a boost from the success of the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" and the highly anticipated May release of the "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" game, which drove people to buy the Japanese giant's flagship Switch gaming console. That seems to have continued into the June quarter.

Investors have been concerned that sales of the Nintendo Switch, which is now more than six years old, have peaked. This year, Nintendo announced a special Mario edition of its OLED Switch console.