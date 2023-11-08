High-end brothels serviced elected officials, tech and pharma execs, military brass: Feds

A network of "sophisticated" high-end brothels in greater Boston and eastern Virginia provided sex for pay to "elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors," and others, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

"Pick a profession, they are probably represented in this case," said acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy at a press conference announcing the arrests of three people in connection with operating the pricey sex shops.

Levy's office said that the brothels required "interested sex buyers" to provide employer information and references before booking sessions with prostitutes.

The brothels charged customers about $350 to "upwards of $600 per hour depending on the services and were paid in cash," according to the Levy's office.

The appointments with sex workers allegedly took place in "high-end apartment complexes" where the rent was as much as $3,664, authorities said.

The brothels, which began operating around July 2020, were located in Cambridge and Watertown, Massachusetts, as well as in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia.

The Virginia locations are close to Washington, D.C., the U.S. capital, and are located in an area that is rife with government contractors, many of whom have government security clearances.

The Boston area is home to many pharmaceutical and tech firms, as well as top financial services and law firms, as well as leading American universities.

In addition to politicians and military brass, business executives and government contractors, customers included "lawyers, scientists and accountants."

"The investigation into the involvement of sex buyers is active and ongoing," the U.S. Attorney's office said.

About 20 "sex buyers" were interviewed by the investigators as part of a multi-year probe of the network, according to a criminal complaint.

"I believe there are potentially hundreds of yet to be identified customers," a Department of Homeland Security special agent wrote in the complaint.