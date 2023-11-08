Most Asia markets dip; South Korea stocks erase more than half of early week gains

A man passes by an electronic board showing the stock indexes in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo by Du Xiaoyi/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi via Getty Images)

Most Asia-Pacific markets fell in choppy trading on Wednesday, with South Korea's benchmark index wiping out more than half the gains made earlier this week, while investors digested a positive business sentiment survey from Japan.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.24% in the two sessions since Monday when it had gained over 5% after the country re-imposed a ban on short selling.

The Reuters Tankan poll showed Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time since August and service-sector mood rose for a second month, underscoring a challenging outlook amid a patchy economic recovery.