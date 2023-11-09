Biden says all autoworkers deserve deals like those the UAW won from Detroit automakers

U.S. President Joe Biden puts on a t-shirt of the UAW Local 1268 during a United Auto Workers (UAW) union members meeting, in Belvidere, Illinois, U.S., November 9, 2023.

DETROIT – President Joe Biden said Thursday that all autoworkers deserve contracts like the ones recently won by the United Auto Workers from General Motors , Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis .

Biden, wearing a red UAW T-shirt given to him by a local union leader, said the deals won by UAW negotiators are "game changers" that set a "new standard" for blue-collar workers.

The deals include 25% wage increases, including 11% upon ratification; reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments; additional contributions for retirees; billions in new investments; and other benefits. The tentative deals must still be ratified by union members; voting is ongoing.

"I'm a little selfish, I want this type of contract for all autoworkers," Biden said during a visit with UAW President Shawn Fain in Belvidere, Illinois. "And I have a feeling the UAW has a plan for that."

Biden said he personally spoke with Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart regarding a plant in Belvidere that the company had indefinitely idled earlier this year and was expected to potentially close.

"I told my team, 'Make Stellantis know Belvidere is a priority,' so I got on the phone and let him know personally I thought it was a priority," Biden said.