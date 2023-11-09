Flutter shares fall after disappointing earnings — but it insists FanDuel is No. 1 in sports betting

FanDuel parent Flutter came out swinging Thursday, insisting the online gaming platform is the market leader in sports betting in the United States after DraftKings last week boasted it had taken over the top slot.

"We have a billion dollars more in revenue in the U.S., so we're very clearly number one," Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said in an interview with CNBC after an earnings conference call.

Even as Jackson projected confidence in the company's market position, FanDuel's revenues failed to meet Wall Street expectations in the third quarter. In the U.S., the company's revenue grew by 20% year over year to $820 million, and average monthly players grew by 38%.

Flutter shares plummeted after the company reported disappointing third-quarter results. It blamed its softer than expected top line on a streak of customer wins in September and October, foreign currency headwinds, a slowdown in Australia and tax changes in India.

It did not detail earnings results, but reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $180 million in the U.S.