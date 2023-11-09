Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Wynn Resorts, Illumina, Unity Software, The Trade Desk and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Wynn Resorts — Shares fell 6% following the casino operator's third-quarter earnings. Wynn managed to post a beat on both top and bottom lines, but reported a decline in revenue from the prior year for its Encore Boston Harbor. Illumina — The stock dropped more than 7%. The biotechnology company cut its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a range of 60 cents to 70 cents per share, compared to analysts' estimates of 80 cents per share, according to LSEG. Despite beating on adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter, revenues were lower than analysts' estimates Synaptics — Shares of the computer hardware company rallied more than 10% after fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue both came above Wall Street's expectations. Synaptics posted per-share adjusted earnings of 52 cents on revenue of $238 million. Analysts had estimated earnings of 40 cents per share on $233 million in revenue, according to LSEG. TKO Group Holdings — Shares of the wrestling media company fell more than 5% after Vince McMahon announced he plans to sell a substantial portion of his stake in the company. Unity Software — The video game software company declined nearly 14% after its third-quarter revenue missed expectations. The company posted $544 million in revenue, compared to consensus estimates of $554 million, according to LSEG. The company also refrained from providing forward guidance. The Trade Desk — Shares plunged nearly 30% on weak guidance for the current quarter. The company said it expects revenue of $580 million in the fourth quarter, whereas analysts polled by LSEG had been forecasting $610 million. Meanwhile, the company posted adjusted earnings and revenue above analysts' estimates in the third quarter. Capri Holdings — Shares of the luxury fashion group fell 2% following mixed results from the fiscal second quarter. Capri posted adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share on $1.29 billion in revenue. Analysts had been forecasting earnings $1.52 per share on $1.34 billion in revenue. CEO John D. Idol said results came below the company's expectations due to macro headwinds amid challenges related to ecommerce implementation.