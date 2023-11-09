Take-Two CEO says generative AI 'is going to change the nature of what we do'

In a Thursday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said generative artificial intelligence has potential to change the company's business.

"I do think that generative AI is going to change the nature of what we do, and I think it'll change the nature of many of our games in the future," he said, adding that this change might make the gaming experience more compelling for the consumer and increase the number of gamers in the world.

Take-Two shares climbed 5% yesterday after the company announced that the release of a new Grand Theft Auto game was imminent. Fans are referring to the game's new franchise as GTA VI, with its trailer set to come out in December.

Grand Theft Auto is run under the label Rockstar Games, which is owned by Take-Two. The last version of the game, Grand Theft Auto V, was released ten years ago and recently surpassed 190 million total buyers. Zelnick said the game remains a "powerful force" in the business today.

Zelnick noted it's been "three console cycles" since the Grand Theft Auto V's debut, saying he's excited about what updated technology will do for the game.

"There's enormous opportunity ahead, and we are already the fastest-growing industry in the entertainment business, and I think the business is likely to accelerate," Zelnick said. "Technology is part of that—not all of it, but part of it."