Chinese business database Qichacha passes Beijing's security test for resuming overseas operations

BEIJING — Chinese business database Qichacha said Friday it passed a data export security assessment that allows the company to resume overseas operations.

The news signals an easing in China's increasingly stringent government controls over data sharing due to national security concerns.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Qichacha and similar databases had closed access to offshore users for months.

Qichacha said in a press release on Friday that it is the first company to pass the Cyberspace Administration of China‘s data export security assessment for a platform providing inquiries into data around corporate creditworthiness.