Goldman Sachs sees 'clear deficit' of iron ore for the rest of the year

The iron ore market is looking at a shortfall for the rest of the year due to low inventories and falling production, said Goldman Sachs.

"Rather than facing a surplus for this year, the iron ore market is now set for a clear deficit," Goldman said in a recent report.

The analysts noted that the magnitude of Beijing's recent fiscal spending could be a positive sign of domestic growth sentiment, which is often associated with a healthier construction industry and in turn, a higher demand for iron ore. The metal is primarily used to make steel, an important material in construction and engineering projects.

In late October, China's central government said it will issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) worth of additional government bonds to support efforts on rebuilding disaster-struck areas and increase the country's disaster relief capabilities.

That being said, Goldman remains cautious in ascribing too much optimism in the uptick of steel demand coming out of China's embattled property sector. China's property crisis has been one of the biggest spanner in the works in achieving a sustainable economic recovery.