Kremlin says Putin will 'win confidently' if he runs in the 2024 presidential election

The Kremlin says it's confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin will win the 2024 presidential election if he decides to run for another term in office.

Neither Putin, 71, nor the Kremlin has confirmed he will run for another six-year term in office, taking his presidency up to 2030 and potentially beyond. Several media reports have cited unnamed sources saying Putin will stand for office, however.

Senior Russian official Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, told CNBC that though there has been no formal announcement that Putin will run for reelection, he believes the president will win the vote set to be held in March.

"There has been no formal announcement yet. But I have no doubt that if he puts forward his candidacy, he will win confidently," Peskov said in emailed comments to CNBC.

"Society is consolidated around the president," Peskov added.

Monthly opinion polls conducted by the independent Levada Center show Putin's approval rating was at 82% in October, having hovered around the 80% mark since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Before the war, Putin's ratings were around the mid-60s.

Putin first came to power on the eve of the year 2000. Since then, he has alternated the roles of prime minister and president with other senior officials while always remaining the senior party.

Under Putin's tenure, opposition parties have been dismantled, banned and outlawed, with prominent Putin critics and opponents, such as opposition leader Alexei Navalny, harassed and imprisoned. Others have fled Russia, choosing to go into exile for their own safety while trying to maintain their activism abroad. A number of Putin critics have died in mysterious circumstances over the past two decades, and the Kremlin has insisted each time that it had nothing to do with their deaths.