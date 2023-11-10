Startup Li Auto is beating Tesla China's EV sales

Chinese startup Li Auto sold more cars in October than Tesla's China business did in October, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

The startup sold a record 40,422 cars in October, far more than Tesla did at 28,626, association data showed Thursday.

Li Auto also forecast it would keep delivering cars at a similar pace in the fourth quarter: Between 41,700 to 42,600 vehicles a month.

Unlike Tesla's battery-only models, Li Auto's vehicles — all SUVs — come with a fuel tank for charging the battery. That helps ease consumers' concerns about driving range.

Li Auto plans to begin delivering its first battery-only model in February 2024, the MEGA multi-purpose vehicle. The company said it's planning three more battery-only vehicles for launch in the second half of next year.