Fisker reports wider-than-expected losses, underwhelming deliveries for the third quarter

Fisker began deliveries of its battery-electric Ocean SUV in the second quarter of 2023.

Electric vehicle startup Fisker on Monday reported a third-quarter loss that was wider than Wall Street expected, and said it delivered only about 1,100 Ocean electric SUVs in the third quarter.

But, it said, deliveries have accelerated since quarter-end, with over 1,200 Oceans delivered in October and "hundreds" more en route to customers now.

Fisker shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading immediately following the news.

The company said it and its manufacturing partner, Magna International , built 4,725 Oceans in the third quarter and delivered 1,097 to customers. Fisker produced 1,022 Oceans in the second quarter of 2023.

"We are rapidly scaling our delivery infrastructure to support even higher volumes of deliveries of our class-leading product to our loyal customers," CEO Henrik Fisker said in a statement. "We are gaining momentum and delivered more units in the month of October than in all of the third quarter."

The company said in a statement on Sept. 26 that it expected to be delivering 300 Oceans per day before the end of 2023.

The news came as part of Fisker's third-quarter earnings report Monday.